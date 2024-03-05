Fake electors continue to make weak excuses. They deserve severe consequences. | Letters

In regard to Andrew Hitt, former chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, and the nine other Wisconsin fake electors, I’ve heard their weak excuses before: “In case a court later determined Trump was the true winner of the election” or the always popular “Oh, we were tricked by Trump and his people” (“Fake elector feared Trump fans,” Feb. 18).

This is my opinion: They are all grown adults and their actions should have consequences, and, in this case, due to the significance, those consequences should be severe. All ten of them were part of a conspiracy to steal the election. We are talking about our democracy here, not some little misunderstanding!

If we keep letting things like this slide, we won’t have a democracy.

John Coblentz, Sheboygan Falls

