Fake elector Jake Hoffman set to be arraigned Thursday in Maricopa County court

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, who said he was "innocent of any crime" in connection with the fake electors case, was scheduled to appear in a Maricopa County court Thursday morning for an arraignment hearing.

Hoffman, a Republican from Queen Creek, and 17 others were indicted by a grand jury in April in connection with a plan for Arizona's Republican electors to falsely state Donald Trump won the state in 2020. In reality, Arizona voters narrowly chose Joe Biden.

The indictment alleges 11 Arizona Republicans and seven top Trump aides engaged in a conspiracy aimed at "preventing the lawful transfer of the presidency of the United States, keeping President Donald J. Trump in office against the will of Arizona voters, and depriving Arizona voters of their right to vote and have their votes counted."

Apr 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sen. Jake Hoffman speaks during a legislative session at the Arizona Senate on April 17, 2024.

In the case brought by the office of Attorney General Kris Mayes, a Democrat, all defendants face nine felony counts, including conspiracy, forgery, and fraud. If convicted, they could face prison time. However, state law allows for less severe penalties, including probation, depending on a defendant's circumstances, like past criminal history.

In addition to accusing Hoffman of falsely certifying he was a legitimate elector for Trump, the indictment states Hoffman sent a letter to former Vice President Mike Pence encouraging him to "delay the certification of the election results and instead seek clarification from the Arizona Legislature as to which slate of Presidential Electors are proper and accurate."

Kris Mayes, Democratic candidate for Arizona's attorney general addresses the crowd during the election night watch party at the Renaissance Hotel on Nov. 8, 2022.

After the indictment was announced, Hoffman said Mayes had "weaponized the once respected" Attorney General's Office.

"Let me be unequivocal, I am innocent of any crime," Hoffman said in the statement. "I will vigorously defend myself, and I look forward to the day when I am vindicated of this naked political persecution by the judicial process."

Three days later, Hoffman was elected by fellow Arizona Republicans to hold a top position in the national party.

Most defendants in the fake electors case already entered pleas of not guilty. Two Trump aides, including Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows, are set to be arraigned Friday morning. The remaining three defendants were scheduled to be arraigned on June 18.

The arraignment marks one of the earliest steps in the criminal justice process, where a defendant enters a plea to their charges. The judicial officer hearing all defendants' pleas will not be the trial judge hearing the fake electors case. That assignment will occur later.

