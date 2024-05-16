Fake deputy sheriff allegedly scams man out of $2,500

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man believing he was talking to an officer was scammed out of $2,5000 for a fake outstanding warrant bill, police stated.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police, a 26-year-old man from Wilkes-Barre reported that he received a phone call from a person claiming to be employed by the Luzerne County Sheriff`s Office.

The scammer told the victim that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest and he needed to pay $2,500, police said. The victim then transferred the money before realizing it was a scam.

The investigation is ongoing.

