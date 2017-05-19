Fake Caterpillars Can Have Their Uses Too

Is there a link between the number of species present in any given region and the interaction between those species? Does this link, if it exists, influence the rate of predation of various species? And when it comes to small creatures, like insects, how do you even go about studying it?

To answer the last question first: by using fake caterpillars. There could be other methods too, certainly, but a large international team of researchers, led by Tomas Roslin from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, placed caterpillars made from modeling clay on plants at over 30 sites around the world, a subterfuge to trick predators of caterpillars into leaving bite marks on the plasticine. And studying those marks allowed the team to compare predation patterns in different places.

“The great thing about this method is that you can track down who the predator was by inspecting the attack marks. The jaws of an insect, like an ant, will leave two small piercings, whereas a bird beak will cause wedge-shaped marks. Mammals will leave teeth marks — well, you get the idea,” Eleanor Slade, a researcher at the Universities of Oxford and Lancaster in the United Kingdom, who designed the globally consistent approach, explained in a statement Thursday.

View photos CaterpillarBiteMarks More

Photo: Tapani Hopkins

Read: Caterpillars Can Save The Environment By Eating Plastic

The regions in which these fake caterpillars were placed ranged across 11,600 kilometers (7,208 miles) over six continents, from the Arctic Circle to southern Australia. The researchers were looking for a correlation between the density of species (which increases as you move away from the poles) and the rate at which herbivore insects get preyed on.

In a study published online Friday in the journal Science, the researchers said they “found increasing predation toward the equator, with a parallel pattern of increasing predation toward lower elevations.” A caterpillar, for instance, “close to the poles has only one-eighth of the chance of being eaten compared to a caterpillar at the equator.”

Roslin explained the phenomenon in some more detail in the statement: “What was most fascinating was that the pattern was not only mirrored on both sides of the equator but also appeared across elevational gradients. Moving up a mountain slope, you find the same decrease in predation risk as when moving towards the poles. This suggests a common driver could be controlling species interactions at a global scale.”

Their findings also provided other interesting insights into predation patterns. For instance, by analyzing the different bite marks on the bodies of the dummy caterpillars, they could identify how much different predator groups contributed to overall patterns.

View photos FakeCaterpillar More