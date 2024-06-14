Fake Anne Frank quote in Indian Hills HS yearbook 'unacceptable' and 'won't be tolerated'

OAKLAND — A photo caption in this year's Indian Hills High School yearbook has generated fresh parent criticism that the district's administration is inadequately overseeing the prevention of bias incidents in the 2,000-student district.

An apology was issued by the Ramapo Indian Hills Regional High School District's Acting Superintendent Melissa Quackenbush on Thursday for an "inappropriate comment" in the 2024 yearbook issued by one of the district's two high schools.

The comment was under the photograph of a graduating senior reading: " "They found me" — Anne Frank."

The Record/NorthJersey.com has opted not to use the student's name.

Anne Frank was the 16-year-old German-born Jewish girl whose diary documented her two years of hiding with her family from Nazi persecution in the Netherlands. She and her family were eventually discovered and transported to concentration camps where most of them died. The diary, published in 1947 after Anne's death, is considered one of the seminal literary works of World War II for its continual expressions of hope and acceptance in the face of crushing antisemitism by the Third Reich.

Anne Frank at her school desk in 1941.

The diary entries end before Anne's capture, so the student's quote is not from her diary and its meaning unclear. The student's family could not be immediately reached for comment.

"We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that we are taking appropriate measures to address the situation," Quackenbush said in an email to parents Thursday. "Such content is entirely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The measures include:

Consultation with the Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey "for guidance on how to best support our students."

Halting distribution of remaining yearbooks.

There was no statement from the district about its policy to review content by the yearbook's advisor.

The charge follows another that the district inadequately handled an incident of swastika graffiti painted in a Ramapo High School bathroom just before the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in January.

The two high schools are jointly supervised by the district and serve students from Franklin Lakes, Oakland and Wyckoff.

