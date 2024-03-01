Faith Works: Praying for others is more about them and less about you or your evangelism

Jeff Gill

Easter is a month away and coming in fast. If you observe Lent, we’re well into it, but plenty of that season is left for prayer and preparation.

Last column I talked about prayer, on a very elementary level, and heard some useful feedback on how that landed for people looking at first steps. But I also had some questions around next steps and was thinking in the car about what I could helpfully commend.

Then I got home and saw where Geoff Mitchell, friend and colleague in ministry serving a congregation in Memphis, posted something on Threads (@pastorgeoffrey) that was much better than what I had in mind, and it’s not stealing if I give credit, right?

Geoff said, “Take a moment this week to empower leadership. Invite them to identify four people in their circle they will pray for between now and Easter. If they get a chance to invite, great, but they will pray for them. Prayer, not programs, helps us reimagine evangelism.”

Did you get that? Invitation to worship is fine, but don’t force it. In fact, don’t worry if a natural opportunity doesn’t come up. What if, I think my friend in Tennessee is saying, we live as if what we believe is true, that prayer has power all its own, and God might be able to work through it in ways we can’t even imagine?

Consider four people you know for whom you would ask blessings, and pray that they might be blessed. Not as a program or a first step to your invaluable next contribution, not as a stage in a process where you have the primary responsibility: You simply pray for four people between now and Easter.

What if, and I’m just going off on my own now, but what if you pray for four people, and you end up with opportunities arising in your life to invite four completely different people to a sunrise service, your Easter observance, to a work project going on this spring through your church? Does that mean your prayers didn’t work? Or is it possible we tend to see prayer more like motor oil, an additive that lubricates other actions we undertake, and our spiritual lives as the engine, when that metaphor might have it backwards?

Prayer is powerful. That’s a baseline assertion of most spiritual traditions. There are disagreements around technique and practice, but the common thread is that through prayer we are connected to power and initiative that’s larger than we are, wider than our own horizons, deeper than even the immensity of now as we know it.

Praying for others isn’t something we do for ourselves, but it’s an open secret that praying just for ourselves is a fast ticket to nowheresville. That’s how you get stuck in a loop of wants and disappointments. To open the loop by praying for others opens up our own hearts to letting go of some wants, and finding new, unexpected fulfillments.

Meanwhile, we pray for others not to reach the outcome we ourselves have figured out is what they need: We pray for blessing. We ask that our time and intention in prayer open up blessings for others and then are privileged to witness how that can happen, which may well surprise us.

Or as Geoff suggests: “identify four people in (your) circle (you) will pray for between now and Easter. If (you) get a chance to invite, great, but … pray for them. Prayer, not programs, helps us reimagine evangelism.”

Because evangelism is, at root, simply sharing good news. Not a program.

Jeff Gill is a writer, storyteller, and preacher in central Ohio; he likes to learn from others as well as praying for them. Tell him how you’ve seen good news at work in another’s life at knapsack77@gmail.com, or follow @Knapsack77 on Threads.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Faith Works: Prayer and evangelism may be the combination you need