Faith Time: Mobile church to host annual conference of churches

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Pastor Marvin Lue, Stewart Memorial CME Church. We are talking about the southeast Alabama region annual conference of CME Churches that is coming up. What is that, first of all?

Guest: It is our annual meeting of the churches of the Christian Methodism from Montgomery, all the way here to Mobile crossing over to Pensacola, going as far north as sure to Alabama.

We come together once a year during the summer to discuss our bit, our plans and what we’ve accomplished throughout the year, and also make determinations on where our pastors will be assigned for the new year.

Anchor: So talk a little bit more about what happens at this event. How does this help?

Guest: It helps because we’re better and better to evaluate the work that we’re doing in south Alabama from ministries such as Christian education, evangelism, how our economic development programs are going and primarily how our pastoral assignments are making impact on the communities in which they serve.

Anchor: Why do you think this is important for your church and denomination to have this meeting once a year?

Guest: It’s important for us to realize that we are connected, that we are all doing this work together. We may do it in different ways, but we have the same purpose to bring power hope to a generation that needs to know that they still matter and that they care.

