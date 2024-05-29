Faith House opens resale store to help domestic violence survivors

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Faith House opens a new resale store dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence.

Wildflower Lane is a resale store where all of the proceeds from items sold will be given back to Faith House. Kristen Boutte with Faith House says it’s another way they contribute to the empowering of domestic violence survivors. “We’re constantly spreading awareness the best way possible.”

Faith House Acadiana opened Wildflower Lane, a resale store selling clothes, accessories and handmade items. Boutte says although fundraisers may help, selling items at Wildflower Lane is another way to support domestic abuse survivors and be “able to give 100% of the proceeds right back to Faith House.”

In a statement from Faith House Executive Director Billi Lacombe:

Every purchase made at wildflower lane will contribute to the safety, healing, and empowerment of domestic violence survivors in our community.

Boutte says “Wildflower Lane says just because it’s a wildflower doesn’t mean it can’t grow and be beautiful.” One of Faith House slogans is “Spread Kindness Like Wildflowers.” Faith House serves seven parishes when it comes to raising awareness for survivors.

If you need to reach out to the crisis hotline, call 1-888-411-1333.

