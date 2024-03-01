Faith drives south suburban native to help pave the way for equity in the White House

RICHTON PARK, Ill. — Richton Park native Michael Leach started working with head coaches for the Chicago Bears, eventually moving up to the front office for the NFL in New York City. With an already impressive resume — Leach says he allowed his faith to guide him into an industry he never saw coming.

“I’m a faith driven guy. I’m here by the grace of God,” Leach said. “[I] started in professional sports with the Chicago Bears here for a few years as assistant to head coach.”

After working with the likes of Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman, followed by a stint working labor relations with the NFL, Leach worked on President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign as the ‘chief people officer.’

“The through line really for me in terms of going back to what fed into the pivot, is this realization that one of the best ways to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others,” Leach said. “Whether that’s serving head coaches, serving players or executives, serving the American public through government.

“Serving others was really the gateway for me to realize my purpose and that’s what really fed into it. An opportunity to serve people at the highest level in the broadest way.”

In 2021, his faith led him to conquer a role no one has ever acquired. Biden appointed him the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer — A role, as a Black man, he took on paving the way for equity in the White House.

“That role, the importance of it is that if you don’t have an equitable representation of the communities you serve, you won’t have a deep understanding of how to deliver for the needs needed in those said communities,” Leach said. “Diversity right, is having a seat at the table. Where as, inclusion is having a voice at that same table. A voice that is both seen, heard and valued.”

It is a role that has received a lot of pushback, with a target being painted on diversity, equity and inclusion work, featuring celebrities like Elon Musk calling it racist.

That didn’t stop Leach from creating change in hiring practices for White House staff, even affecting the nation’s largest employer, the federal government. As the chief of diversity, equity and inclusion, Leach was able to hire the White House’s first ASL interpreters and created trainings to reduce the impact of implicit bias.

“Political hiring, historically, has often been around looking to existing networks as a quick way to find and secure trust in a loyal staff, right? People know who they know,” Leach said. “But because, historically, the political arena has been white male and straight dominated. Just doing that tactic replicates talent, instead of expanding talent.”

Being the first and only diversity equity and inclusion officer is something Leach is proud of. He has served for three years. His tenure has come to an end, but he hopes his impact is never forgotten, just like the work of those trailblazers who have come before him.

“One in particular is Martin Luther King Jr. and the meetings he held in the Civil Rights Movement with presidents,” Leach said. “We have to realize he met with presidents on our behalf so that you and I can do what we’re doing right now. So that Glenn Marshall can do what he’s doing right now. So that a Michael Leach can do what he’s doing right now … We are not only makers of history. We are made by history.”

Leach said he plans to tackle speaking engagements and consulting businesses in the near future. But this February, he didn’t mind taking a walk down memory lane at Rich Township Sigh School and remembering how far he’s come helping others to see the sky’s the limit for a kid from the South Suburbs.

“By the grace of God, if you let Him, you can block your dream if you allow fear to grow bigger than your faith,” Leach said. “But if you keep faith bigger than your fear, you have a chance to be a history maker for others to stand on your shoulders.”

