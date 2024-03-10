Faith-based wrestling event comes to LCU Wednesday

Christian Wrestling Federation will present a unique and entertaining, faith-based performance at Louisiana Christian University on Wednesday.

The event is being sponsored by the LCU Union Board and is open to the public. Tickets are $5 at the door. Students, faculty and staff get in free. It is a cultural credit for students.

CWF’s vision is to be a Christian outreach ministry sharing the love of Jesus Christ, through wrestling events around the world.

