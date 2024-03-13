Fairview's Blake Roman makes it big voicing character on Amazon Prime's 'Hazbin Hotel'

A Fairview native has made it big in the acting industry giving voice to a character on a hit Amazon Prime show.

Blake Roman Bojewski, a 24-year-old actor who is known professionally as Blake Roman, is the voice of Angel Dust on Amazon Prime's "Hazbin Hotel," an animated series in which the daughter of Lucifer opens a rehabilitation hotel offering sinners a chance at redemption.

Roman, a Fairview High School graduate, says his character is the one in the series he empathizes with the most because he's the most layered and complex character he has approached.

"We didn't get all that that much from the actual audition material," Roman said. " ... what I could see from the start is ... he's so performative. I don't want to say vain, but he's definitely interested in himself and that's what I initially keyed into when I was auditioning."

From Erie Playhouse to Amazon Prime

Roman got into acting early on, and participated in theater productions throughout middle school and high school. He took a year off after high school to tackle community theater with performances at the Erie Playhouse.

"The transition to going pro, it's funny," Roman said. "You go from being a big fish in a relatively small pond, and then you go college and all of a sudden you are with a bunch of other big fish."

It was after his college career at the University of Michigan — he graduated in 2019 — when Roman made his big debuts in New York City, playing the role of "Chopin" in the Barry Manilow-composed musical "Harmony."

"When it rains it pours," Roman said. "We came back right after the pandemic and I got both of those things right in succession... when 'Harmony' opened and it was closing around the same time 'Hazbin Hotel' came out."

What is 'Hazbin Hotel?'

The series premise, according to IMDB, centers around the daughter of Lucifer opening a hotel to rehabilitate demons, reduce Hell's population and give demons a chance at redemption.

The animated series, created by Vivienne Medrano, premiered in 2019 on Amazon Prime. In 2020, the series won a Webby award in the animation category.

Roman said when the streaming service picked up "Hazbin Hotel," they also announced a second season which he believes will air sometime next year.

"We get the scripts like a couple of days before we go into recording and every time we receive them it's like 'okay, what's happening next?' Because we're on the edge of our seats as well," Roman said.

A star-studded lineup of co-stars

Roman also has the opportunity to work with a star-studded cast, and co-stars include Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Amir Talai and Christian Borle.

"I've been star-struck," Roman said. "I didn't know anybody. We record in isolation, so I didn't know whose been attached to the project until we got to episode four."

Roman said that "Hazbin Hotel" creator Medrano has a love for Broadway which helped her create a show filled with musical numbers and Broadway talent.

It was Roman's recording that was chosen out of the many submitted that caught her attention for the role.

Roman's character has proved to be popular with fans. When attending conventions, he is greeted by fans who have already watched the seasons multiple times.

"The conventions are a hoot being able to meet everybody," Roman said. "Everyone is so, so sweet and very vulnerable in how they connect with the characters and specifically how they connect with Angel. I'm really happy that he speaks to so many people."

Follow Roman's career developments on social media, where he has a big presence on Instagram with over 64,000 followers. He's also on TikTok and Soundcloud.

