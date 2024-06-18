Fairview High student died in highway crash, coroner reports

Fairview School District officials are offering support to high school students, family and staff following the death of a 17-year-old student in a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 79 in Millcreek Township on Sunday.

District officials, in a letter sent to parents and guardians on Monday and posted on the district's website, informed them of the death of Cadence Gannoe and announced that counselors and psychologists would be available to talk to students and staff on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon and on Wednesday evening. The sessions will be held in the high school's Chill Room from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Cadence, who would have been entering her senior year at Fairview High School, was pronounced dead at UPMC Hamot at 1:17 p.m. Sunday following the accident, which was reported on Sunday at 12:42 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-79 at the Kearsarge exit at Interchange Road.

She was identified as the victim in the crash by Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, as well as from a GoFundMe account set up in her name.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Cadence was a passenger in a 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by a 19-year-old Fairview woman that was entering I-79 north from the onramp off Interchange Road. The Mitsubishi traveled from the right travel lane of I-79 into the left travel lane and collided with a 2014 Mini Cooper driven by a 38-year-old Pittsburgh man, state police reported.

The Mitsubishi went out of control and overturned multiple times, ejecting Cadence, before the vehicle came to rest on its roof, according to troopers.

Cadence and the driver of the Mitsubishi were taken to UPMC Hamot from the scene. Authorities did not release information on the extent of the driver's injuries.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was not reported injured in the accident.

The accident remained under investigation Tuesday.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Teenager killed in I-79 crash was Fairview student