Fairport Harbor Historical Society offering chance to watch solar eclipse from lighthouse tower

Mar. 2—People in Northeast Ohio will be viewing the total solar eclipse on April 8 at places that range from fairgrounds to sports stadiums.

But if you would enjoy watching the eclipse from a lighthouse tower, the Fairport Harbor Historical Society wants to make your wish come true.

The society is selling raffle tickets for a chance to view the April 8 total solar eclipse from the tower of the lighthouse at Second and High streets in Fairport Harbor Village.

"We think it's a pretty unique opportunity," Society President Marty O'Gara said.

The society, a nonprofit organization, is offering this chance to people who purchase raffle tickets for "Encountering the Eclipse: A Towering View."

Raffle tickets for the fundraising event can be bought online through March 18. Cost of each ticket is $75.

On March 20 at noon, the society will draw five winning tickets, entitling each winner and one guest to observe the total solar eclipse from an outdoor observation platform at the top of the 60-foot tall lighthouse.

The five winning tickets also will include two sets of eclipse eyeglasses, two box lunches, two special edition eclipse T-shirts, two lighthouse ornaments and free admission to the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum on April 8.

Fairport Harbor Historical Society is an all-volunteer organization that manages and maintains the 152-year-old lighthouse; and the museum, founded in 1945; which are both located at 129 Second St. These two structures are owned by the village government and leased to the historical society, in perpetuity, at an annual cost of $1.

All proceeds from the raffle will be used for the restoration and preservation of the lighthouse and museum.

Total solar eclipses occur when the moon completely blocks a region's view of the sun's disk. At the point of total coverage — if skies are clear — people watching in specific areas also will see the sun's outer atmosphere, otherwise known as the solar corona.

In Northeast Ohio, the path of totality of the eclipse is expected to take place around 3:15 p.m. April 8.

The society stated that it will not issue refunds for tickets if there is poor weather or visibility on the day of the eclipse.

In addition, the society is advising ticket buyers that the lighthouse tower is not accessible in accordance with Americans with Disabilities Act standards.

"There are 69 open-grate steps to climb and ascend in a spiral fashion to a small portal door that must be passed through to get to the viewing platform," the society stated on its website.

The area adjacent the Fairport Marine Museum and Lighthouse will be bustling with activity on the day of the solar eclipse.

Fairport Harbor Village will be hosting an Eclipse Viewing Party from 1 to 5 p.m. April 8 on the land that is immediately north of the lighthouse and museum.

There will be music and food trucks for visitors to enjoy during the time frames before and after the eclipse, the village stated on its website.