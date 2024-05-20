Fairmont State University announces new opportunity for foster teens

FAIRMONT, WV (WVNS) — Fairmont State University partnered with two other organizations to bring a new opportunity to West Virginia teens in foster care.

Concord University Upward Bound students visit the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine

The university, along with KVC West Virginia and the West Virginia Department of Education, will be offering the Middle College Program for teens 16 and older in foster care. The program allows them to earn a high school degree as well as a two-year associate’s degree.

Brent Lemon, President of KVC West Virginia, said the opportunity will mean a lot to these kids.

“It will be a benefit to them entering the job market when they turn 18 and finish this program. It’s a two year program and it’s 24-7, 365 days of the year. They can stay there, live there…this will be their home,” said Lemon.

The program is a no-cost program and foster students will stay on campus at Fairmont State University.

The application deadline for the inaugural Middle College class is June 14, 2024.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.