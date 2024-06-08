Fairmont Senior 11th grade student to serve on first-ever National Student Council

Jun. 8—FAIRMONT — As his Spanish class was coming to end on May 21, Jameyson Posey sat anxiously waiting for an email that would, in part, shape his entire next year at Fairmont Senior High.

His classmates were also waiting for the news as they cheered him on during his campaign to serve on the first-ever National Student Council, an organization under the umbrella of the Reston, Virginia-based National Association of Secondary School Principals. When the email arrived, Posey learned he had been elected to serve as vice president of communications.

Having served on student council since he was a student at West Fairmont Middle School, Posey said learned early on that serving on student council is a way to help kids.

"I feel like it's just a good way to get involved and, help out kids that maybe I was like whenever I was that new kid and kind of needed somewhere to go," Posey said. "I like just helping others and it's just nice to get things done and see your school go up in scale."

The National Student Council was created by the National Association of Student Council to help students advocate for students, according to a press release from the NASSP.

"As the nation wrestles with critical issues from the future of education to democracy itself, student voices have been left out of the conversation — until now," states the release. "The 10 students elected to the Council will advocate on behalf of millions of their peers on federal policies that directly shape their educational experiences."

NASSP's National Association of Student Councils will administer the Council.

"Being the first student from West Virginia to serve on the NASC board is a huge responsibility, but I am ready to take on the task," Posey said, in the press release. "I am honored to be serving on this board and can't wait to start this journey with my fellow officers and NASC."

Posey said he became involved in student council at West Fairmont Middle as a way to meet friends and break away from the short-lived stigma of being "the new kid" at the school after having transferred from West Taylor Elementary.

"The election comes at a time when politicians rarely engage students. A 2024 Common Sense Media survey found that nearly two-thirds of 12- to 17-year-olds said elected officials did not reflect the needs and experiences of young people," the press release states. "A 2022 NASSP survey found that only 11% of students report their opinion is represented 'a great deal' at the federal level."

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional student leaders to the National Student Council," NASSP CEO Ronn Nozoe said. "Too often, the voices of those most impacted by education policies — the students themselves — are overlooked in the decision-making process. By collaborating directly with these student representatives, and with our network of principals and educators across NASSP, we can ensure that student insights drive meaningful reforms that truly address their needs and priorities."

Posey is no stranger to leadership having served as Student Body President in Middle School and on student council at Fairmont Senior as a sophomore. He has also performed in various plays at Fairmont State University, sings in the Fairmont Senior Madrigals and is also a member of the Polar Bears Cheer Team.

For years, Nathy Janes has served as Student Council Advisor and Cheer Team Coach at Fairmont Senior High and she has known Posey since before he was born because his mother is an assistant cheer coach with her at the high school. She is more than excited to see Posey serve on the National Student Council.

"It's huge because they are going to be taking groups of these officers and going to be meeting with Congress, they're going to be getting tons of opportunities," Janes said. "It's pretty exciting for West Virginia to have one of the first you know, ever it's a very exciting time I think."

Fairmont Senior Music Teacher Greg DeVito has worked with Posey for three years as a member of the Madrigals.

"He is one of the leaders at Fairmont Senior in terms of student body, very well respected by his peers and his teachers — fantastic kid," DeVito said. "He's going to do a great job representing our state."

