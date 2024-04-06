Fairmont coffee tycoon has plans for Monroe Street Firehouse

Apr. 6—FAIRMONT — Stone Tower Joe LLC plans to remediate and redevelop the Monroe Street Firehouse.

The company's owners will seek Fairmont City Council's endorsement for the plan at council's regular Tuesday meeting next week.

"The Project will foster and promote the ongoing revitalization, growth, and economic development of the City's downtown historic district," the proposed resolution states. The company intends to create a multi-use facility which will house a roastery, offices, training facilities and others, the resolution adds.

The old fire station currently sits vacant. There was a fire next door to it in the A.J. Hays building in 2016 where a dog perished in the blaze.

Stone Tower Joe has four locations in Fairmont, Buckhannon, Bridgeport and Morgantown.

Previous reporting stated Council adopted Travis Blosser's contract at the last council meeting. However, council only held a first reading of the ordinance approving Blosser's contract at its March 22 meeting. Blosser's nomination and appointment will be on the upcoming agenda, in the form of a public hearing followed by a vote approving the ordinance.

Ordinances passed by the City of Fairmont aren't effective until 30 days after their approval. If council passes the ordinance, Blosser would officially become city manager on May 9.

Council will also be wrapping up old business related to the recent employee pay raise and transfer of property from Ardella L. Cottrill to the City for demolition purposes.

Other new business council will consider is the submission of an application to the State of West Virginia for a Block Grant, which the city will use for enhancements to the city's parks and recreational facilities. The grant provides $500,000 toward that end.

Interim City Clerk David Kirk said these Community Development Block Grants typically go to public service districts around the county for infrastructure upgrades. According to wvcad.org, the grants were developed in 2019 by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. West Virginia was allocated over $100 million dollars in CDBG grants.

"The organization that gives those grants out had said at this previous round, when they were doing a workshop on it, that they wanted some different projects and some new ideas," Kirk said. "Parks and Recreation was one of those."

The money would go to parks around the city to complete projects that have been on the backburner for a while. Kirk said the money's application would be guided by the City's parks and recreation master plan, which although a tad out of date, still contains pending work that needs to be done. Morris Park is the only park that doesn't qualify for the grant, as it falls outside the zone the grant applies to.

Hearings relative to the grant were held March 11 and March 28.

One of the city's street sweepers will be put up for auction. An ordinance approving the auction will receive its first hearing at the meeting. Opening bid will be $60,000.

The City will seek authorization from council to renew its $750,000 letter of credit from Wesbanco to fulfill its self-insurance requirements laid out by state workers compensation law. The resolution states the City receives a surplus from the arrangement each year after the payment of all claims, premiums and costs.

The City also seeks authorization for it to move the benefit plan city employees receive to a cafeteria plan. Cafeteria plans allow employees to choose from a variety of pre-tax benefits. A gross portion of income can be deducted before taxes are calculated and deducted. According to investopedia.com, cafeteria plans allow employees to tailor their benefits to their needs.

Council will also hear a resolution to support fair housing in Fairmont. The resolution proclaims April 2024 as "Fair Housing Month," and pledges the city will do all in its power to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in housing.

The meeting is April 9 at 7 p.m. in the Fairmont Public Safety Meeting.

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com