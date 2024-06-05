A fairly quiet night in Story County saw the sheriff, county officials advance through the primary

Several uncontested local races highlighted the Story County primary on Tuesday, June 4. Voters selected nominees for the board of supervisors, county auditor, and sheriff.

Story County Supervisor Latifah Faisal, Story County Auditor Lucy Martin and Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald all advanced through the primary. They'll each be on the November 5 general election ballot. Roughly 1,300 votes were cast locally, according to unofficial results.

Story County Supervisor

Incumbent Story County Supervisor Latifah Faisal is running for a board seat unopposed.

Faisal was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2020. She has more than 15 years of experience in Story County government and began her career with the county as a student intern in victim services for the county attorney.

She secured about 99% of the votes on Tuesday.

Faisal was hired after graduating from Iowa State as the Fines Recovery coordinator and project director for Alternatives.

Faisal said she will ensure that essential county services remain strong, noting how legislative changes have impacted local government funding and local control. She wants to address affordable housing, food insecurity, childcare, transportation, and broadband needs while keeping "county levies down."

Story County Auditor

Story County Auditor Lucy Martin is running for her fourth term unopposed.

Martin has been the county auditor and commissioner of elections since Feb. 1, 2011. She has served in the Story County Auditor’s Office since Sep. 13, 2004.

She garnered about 99% of the votes on Tuesday.

Martin said she will work with her colleagues across the state for "common-sense legislation" when needed.

Story County Sheriff

Story County Sheriff Paul Fitzgerald is running for his ninth term unopposed.

Paul Fitzgerald is serving his eighth term as county sheriff. He was first elected in 1992.

He secured roughly 99% of the votes on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald is also a past president of the National Sheriffs' Association and was president of the Waterloo Police Protective Association in the 1980s.

Fitzgerald said he dreamed of being in law enforcement and leading his own agency while growing up in Colo, where he still lives today.

Fitzgerald still has the "drive, education, and experience" to lead the Story County Sheriff's Office.

