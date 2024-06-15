Fairhope motorcyclist dies after being chased by deputy: ALEA

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama State Troopers say a Fairhope man is dead after a chase by a Baldwin County deputy led to a deadly crash.

The crash happened on County Road 9, 5 miles east of Fairhope, at about 1:12 am Saturday.

A news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 35-year-old Andrew Harrison died when the motorcycle he was riding left the roadway, hit a culvert, and threw him off.

“Harrison was attempting to elude a Baldwin County Sherriff’s Deputy at the time of the crash,” said the news release.

The release doesn’t say why the deputy was trying to stop Harrison.

