Fairhaven's top 20 paid town employees was most read story of the week. Who's on list:

Fashion retailer Express Inc. announced that its closing its Dartmouth Mall location along with 94 other stores nationally as part of a voluntary bankruptcy filing and possible company sale. Express stores at 109 Newbury St. in Boston and in the South Bay Center in Dorchester are also closing.

It's the difficult decision we'd all like to face. Do I take my lottery winnings in a lump sum or spread them out in annuity payments over time? There are pros and cons to either approach, experts say. They also say that people overwhelmingly opt for the big payday up front. A Massachusetts Lottery spokesman estimated more than 95% of the winners eligible to make the choice want the big pay day.

The salaries listed reflect the employee's gross earnings for the calendar year.

The list of Fairhaven's top 20 paid town employees for 2023 includes 13 police officers, four members of the fire dept., two school dept. members and the town administrator.

The salaries listed reflect the employee's gross earnings for the calendar year.

Who made the list: Fairhaven's top 20 highest paid employees in 2023.

It's "essentially an ordinance that creates a fine if a property owner in New Bedford's yard or adjacent area has grass or vegetation of eight inches or higher and the fine is not more than $300 per offense and includes not only the property but the adjacent sidewalk."

A proposal to fine homeowners up to $300 if their grass grows higher than eight inches was mowed down by city councilors. A council committee voted not to proceed with it.

The proposed ordinance is called, "Duty of property owners to maintain yard and adjacent area." It would apply to "any adjacent sidewalk grass ribbons," as well as the yard.

Get mowing: New Bedford City Council mows down move to fine residents $300 for unkept lawns

A train came in contact with some low-hanging utility wires on Tuesday, leading to some damage at the Tarkiln Hill Road train crossing.

Sometime before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an incident in New Bedford involving a freight train reportedly caused some damage, leading to a temporary closing of Tarkiln Hill Road.

Video footage of the incident spread over social media appears to show the train crossing Tarkiln Hill Road near Burger King in the city's North End when it came into contact with some low-hanging utility wires, partially collapsing a utility pole, as well as bringing down a railroad crossing mast arm on the north side of the road.

What to know: A New Bedford train incident Tuesday left some damage at the Tarkiln Hill Road crossing.

Fairhaven's Ryan Pires looks for the sign.

Ryan Pires started playing baseball on Knox Field at Pope Park when he was seven years old. Now he’s on the Champions Field as a pitcher for the Fairhaven High baseball team.

“I’ve always wanted to be a pitcher for this team,” Pires said. “Who doesn’t want to play in Pope Park" The standout sophomore threw a complete-game four-hitter on Wednesday afternoon to power the Blue Devils to a dominant 8-1 win over Somerset Berkley in South Coast Conference action.

'He can be pretty special': Fairhaven's sophomore pitcher a rising star on the SouthCoast

The former Riverside Auto Sales and Salvage site in 2019 before the cleanup led by the Buzzards Bay Coalition.

For the past 15 years, the Buzzards Bay Coalition has been actively working to acquire some of the undeveloped land on the east side of the Acushnet River estuary in the towns of Fairhaven and Acushnet across the river from the North End of New Bedford.

Buzzards Bay Coalition President Mark Rasmussen said the stark contrast between the entirely urbanized one side of the river and the entirely natural east side of the river stands out.

Going green: Buzzards Bay Coalition completes salvage yard cleanup with more to come

