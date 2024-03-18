Fairgrounds St. Pete to offer free admission for students. Here’s how to apply.

It’s weird, wacky and celebrates Florida through art and technology. And now, Fairgrounds St. Pete will be more accessible to students through the new Art for All program. Through a sponsorship by Jeff and Penny Vinik, 2,000 students will get free admission every month for the next year.

Tampa Bay public schools and community nonprofits that serve families and youth can apply for the opportunity at fairgrounds.art. Organizations will be notified within two weeks of applying. Questions can be emailed to education@fairgrounds.art.

Fairgrounds St. Pete was opened in 2021 by Liz Dimmitt and Mikhail Mansion with a leading investment from the Viniks. With a scavenger hunt and a narrative based on a mystery, the experience is kid-friendly.

“With the Viniks’ continued generosity, we are able to make our artist-made world accessible to those who may have never received the opportunity otherwise,” Dimmitt, who is also CEO, said in a news release. “For so many of these kids, the Fairgrounds St. Pete experience ignites a curiosity and passion that stays with them for years to come — it doesn’t get much more rewarding than that.”

Art for All comes on the heels of other recent collaborations to offer private experiences for students of the Artz 4 Life Academy, a Clearwater-based nonprofit with a focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) development.

“We believe Fairgrounds St. Pete has had a profound impact in the Tampa Bay region, from showcasing the talents of our local artists to engaging the community with meaningful programming and events,” Penny and Jeff Vinik said in the release. “We are proud to support the Fairgrounds St. Pete as it continues to inspire and empower the next generation to dream big, think critically, and express themselves.”