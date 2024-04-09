Fairground swamped by high tide

A high tide on the Humber Estuary left a Cleethorpes attraction submerged in water on Monday evening.

The Environment Agency had issued flood warnings for parts of the east coast.

Warnings remained in place on Tuesday with higher than average tides expected.

Ahead of Monday evening's high tide the Environment Agency said it was "expecting higher than normal tides over the next few days".

Tuesday evening's high tides were due at 19:03 BST at Grimsby and 19:30 at Hull.

Seven flood warnings and five flood alerts were in force on the Humber during Tuesday.

The Environment Agency said: "This flood warning remains in place due to strong winds, surge and high spring tides on the coast over the coming days.

"Wave overtopping and flooding from high sea levels is possible on Tuesday, between 07:30 and 21:00.

"Areas at risk include properties along the north bank of the Humber estuary.

"This message will be updated by 21:00 on Tuesday, or as the situation changes."

On Tuesday, a number of flood warnings were in place on the Humber [Gov.uk]

Flood warnings can be found on the government website.

For advice call the Floodline on 0345 988 1188 (Textphone 0345 602 6340), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

