Fairfield University student killed in crash while traveling home for summer

A Fairfield University student was killed in a car crash while heading home to Massachusetts for the summer, the university announced.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of one of our students…,” university officials wrote in a statement, identifying the victim as Alexander Dennis.

“Alex had just completed his junior year here on campus and was traveling home to Massachusetts for the summer when the car accident occurred.”

Connecticut State Police on Friday declined to say whether Dennis was the fourth person killed in a wrong-way crash on the Merritt Parkway in Stratford in the early morning hours on Thursday.

State police said they received multiple reports of a wrong-way driver just before the vehicle, a 2016 Honda CR-V being driven north in the southbound lanes, collided with a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country that was heading south in the right lane. The Honda became engulfed in flames following the crash.

Three people in the minivan and the driver of the Honda were pronounced dead at the scene. State police identified the minivan occupants Thursday and said they were unable to immediately identify the Honda driver based on the “extent of the injuries.”

According to the crash report, the driver of the Honda was a male. The vehicle was registered to a resident in Massachusetts that shared the same last name as Dennis, the report said.

“As a student in the College of Arts and Sciences, Alex was a visual and performing arts major with a special interest in film,” Fairfield University officials said Friday.

“At a time of year when we are actively engaged in the celebration of our students and their accomplishments, a loss like this seems inconceivable,” Fairfield University President Mark R. Nemec said in a statement. “Those who knew and loved Alex will be especially impacted by his passing, and his loss will be felt across campus.”

“Our Jesuit colleagues are available to our community, as are staff members from Campus Ministry and the Counseling Center,” Nemec said. “For employees, the Employee Assistance Program may also be a helpful resource at this time.”

University officials said Dennis’ life will be celebrated at a gathering in the fall when students return to campus.