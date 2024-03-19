Fairfield traffic stop leads to ‘copious amount of marijuana,’ pills and chase

(FOX40.COM) — Two people were recently arrested after a “copious amount of marijuana, prescription pills, and other property indicative of narcotic sales,” were found in a vehicle, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On March 11, a Fairfield police officer reportedly pulled over a vehicle with two occupants inside and “developed probable cause to search it.”

After learning the car would be searched the 27-year-old driver led officers on a pursuit, according to police. Spike strips were deployed and the vehicle came to a stop on Airbase Parkway, just before the eastbound 80 on-ramp.

Officials said the 27-year-old driver and 30-year-old passenger were both arrested and booked into jail on multiple drug charges and felony reckless evading.

