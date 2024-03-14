Fairfield Trade Center speculative buildings set to be complete by May

Mar. 13—Two speculative Class A industrial buildings in Fairfield, built with the assistance of a $1 million JobsOhio grant, will be ready to be occupied this summer.

The project known as the Fairfield Trade Center is a partnership between NorthPoint Development, which purchased the property in May 2023, and the city of Fairfield. The two speculative buildings will total 618,000 square feet of industrial space off Firebird Drive near the intersection of Seward Road and Union Centre Boulevard. The project is supported in partnership with JobsOhio and REDI Cincinnati.

The Fairfield Trade Center site is 77 acres in Fairfield and will support manufacturing, automotive, logistics, distribution and e-commerce. Large Class A industrial space that exceeds 100,000 square feet is a need in the Cincinnati region, according to REDI Cincinnati, which works with companies relocating to or growing in a 15-county region of Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.

"The site presented an extraordinary opportunity to transform a once-deemed unusable piece of land into a coveted Class A industrial site, addressing a real need in the market," said Kevin Donnelly, vice president of project management at REDI Cincinnati. "The partnership with the city of Fairfield, JobsOhio and NorthPoint allows us to bring creative solutions for businesses to grow and relocate to the region."

The project is supported, in part, with a $1 million JobsOhio Ohio Site Inventory Program (OSIP) grant. The primary goal of OSIP is to fill gaps in Ohio's real estate inventory, with real estate targeting near-term sector wins to ensure the state is more competitive for reactive site selection projects.

Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus said this project "will attract new companies and job opportunities on a site challenged with the existence of floodplain, wetlands and wet soil conditions."

The project also received a partial property tax abatement from the city of Fairfield and is in a tax incentive financing (TIF) district.

JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef said the site's development "provides essential inventory" for Butler County and Ohio to "better compete and win new investment."

NorthPoint Development regional vice president Tim McElroy said he's grateful for the partnerships and their focus on attracting business investment to the state, as well as the OSIP grant which will help "activate challenging sites such as the Fairfield Trade Center land to productive use."