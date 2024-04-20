Fairfield Township man in custody after break ins in Tuscarawas, Carroll counties

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A Fairfield Township man is facing felony charges after a series of break ins at several places in Tuscarawas and Carroll counties early Friday morning.

The 39-year-old suspect is currently being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail, according to Capt. Adam Fisher of the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.

The break-ins occurred between 3 and 4:30 a.m.

They included Tuscarawas Valley Elementary School (formerly a high school) in Zoarville, where the window to the main office was smashed out. Chromebooks and noise cancelling headphones were taken from the office. At the Dollar General Store in Roswell, the front door window was busted out. There was significant damage to the cigarette section and the office room. Frozen food was taken from the Atwood Dari Bar, 4033 State Route 212 NE, Mineral City.

Deputies later learned that there was also a break in at the Dollar General Store in Sherrodsville in Carroll County.

After reviewing surveillance video at the different locations, deputies were able to identify a suspect, Fisher said. They went to his Fairfield Township home, where search warrants were completed on his vehicle and his house. Stolen items, including numerous cigarettes, were recovered.

"The incidents happened quickly," Fisher said. "He used an axe to bust the doors or windows in."

Fisher noted that no one was threatened, because the school and businesses were closed at the time of the break ins.

