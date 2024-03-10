Fairfield school employee arrested for sharing inappropriate texts, photos with students

(FOX40.COM) — The Fairfield Police Department said it arrested a school resource officer from Rodriguez High School on Saturday after it was revealed that he had been exchanging inappropriate text messages and photos with two female students under the age of 18.

Police said that on Friday, one of the girls’ parents notified them of the texts and photos, which prompted an investigation by the Solano County District Attorney’s Major Crimes Task Force.

Fairfield PD said the man was subsequently arrested on Saturday morning and charged with the following:

Sending, distributing, or exhibiting harmful or obscene material to a minor (under the age of 18)

Contacting or communicating with a minor (under 18) with the intent to commit a sex crime

Knowingly transporting, duplicating, or possessing child pornography or other obscene material with the intent to distribute or show it to others

The resource officer has been placed on administrative leave, but due to the investigation, police cannot release more details.

“This department holds our officers and professional staff to a high standard of care, and we are simultaneously disappointed, infuriated, and saddened by this information,” Fairfield PD said on Facebook. “We will continue to be transparent throughout this process.”

