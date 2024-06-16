Fairfield robber caught fleeing in Uber: PD

(KRON) — Early Saturday morning, the Fairfield Police Department caught and arrested a man for robbing a victim’s belongings in a Fairfield hotel. Police said they caught the suspect attempting to flee in an Uber.

Santa Clara ranked first for most guns seized from dangerous people in CA: report

At about 4:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a robbery at a hotel on Holiday Lane. According to PD, the suspect knocked on the victim’s door and “demanded they turn over their belongings or be stabbed” before fleeing.

Later, police said they located the suspect next to a fast-food restaurant as he was getting into an Uber.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Robert Morgan. Morgan was arrested for robbery and a felony warrant for burglary out of San Francisco, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.