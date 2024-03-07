Fairfield reopens exchange student program since pandemic suspension

(FOX40.COM) — High school students in the Fairfield area have the opportunity to visit Nirasaki, Japan for three weeks as a part of the City of Fairfield’s Sister City Program.

This will be the first time that the city has offered their exchange program since it was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will be fully immersed in the daily life Nirasaki as they stay with host families, attend schools and visit historical and cultural sites.

Eligible students are those entering the ninth grade through to graduating seniors. Those students looking to learn more about the trip can attend a Zoom on March 21 about the trip.

“Our sister city, Nirasaki, Japan, is located in the beautiful Yamanashi Prefecture,” Fairfield wrote in a news release. “Famous for grapes, peaches, wine, textiles, jewelry, and Mt. Fuji, the city is located about 90 miles from Tokyo. Nirasaki has been Fairfield’s Sister City for over 50 years and the student exchange program has been ongoing for 35 years.”

