Fairfield police search for missing woman

(KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing in March.

Paula Lynn Coates, 77, was last seen on March 13 at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, located at 1150 Kentucky St. Her last known contact with family was over the phone in early March, police said.

Coates is also known as Paula Lynn Barry. She is homeless, police said.

Coates has dementia and a fractured hip that has not been treated. She is 5-foot-5, 100 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Fairfield officers are “actively looking” for Coates. They do not know what clothes she is wearing.

Anyone who sees Coates is asked to call (707) 428-7300, option 8.

