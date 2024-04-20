Fairfield police arrest man for alleged possession of 1,000 ecstasy pills

(FOX40COM) — A man was arrested after police accused him of being in possession of nearly 1,000 ecstasy pills, and several other illegal drugs.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Fairfield Police Department responded to a call regarding a “man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle” in the parking lot of a coffee shop in the 3300 block of North Texas Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they contacted the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle who was identified as 30-year-old George Batchelor.

During the interaction, FPD said it observed a baggie of suspected narcotics inside the vehicle. A search led to the discovery of nearly 1,000 suspected ecstasy pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Batchelor was arrested and booked into County Jail under suspicion of charges related to the illegal possession and sale of drugs.

