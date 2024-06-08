Fairfield PD asks for community help in finding an alleged thief

(KRON) – The Fairfield Police Department is asking for community assistance in finding a man who police believe stole an “expensive item” from a community member.

According to Fairfield PD, the theft occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of Nelson Road.

Photo: Fairfield Police Department

Photo: Fairfield Police Department

SF man who fell off scooter while evading police arrested

The suspect was seen on camera wearing a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, blue jeans, grey shoes and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to contact the Fairfield PD at (707) 428-7300, option 8.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.