Fairfield County voters decide the fate on various issues and levies

LANCASTER − Fairfield County voters decided the fate of several issues and levy requests Tuesday.

Voters passed a 3.6 mills conditional fire department levy in Violet Township 3,809 (53.32%) to 3,335 (46.68%), according to unofficial results from the Fairfield County Board of Elections.

Collections will start in 2025 and will raise about $6,553,799 annually. The current millage raises an estimated $12,936,412 annually.

For a property owner with a home valued at $100,000, the annual tax for the additional or newly proposed levy will be $126. For a property owner with a home valued at $300,000, the annual tax for the additional levy will be $378 annually, as quoted from a Fairfield County auditor press release.

Here are the remaining levy results, according to the unofficial results:

A 2.6-mill continuing additional fire department tax levy in Walnut Township failed 709 (57.14%) to 531 (42.86%).

A zoning referendum in Carroll passed 109 (85.16%) to 19 (14.84%).

A 4.5-mill continuing additional tax levy for the Basil Joint Fire District in Baltimore and Liberty Township passed 945 (51.55%) to 888 (48.45%)

A five-year, .5-mill replacement levy for bridges and roads in Clearcreek Township failed 324 (54.36%) to 272 (45.64%)

Here are the issue results:

Zane Trace Station at 4985 Cincinnati-Zanesville Road, Lancaster, for Sunday beer sales off-premise passed 171 (81.04%) to 40 (18.93%).

Sheetz 813 at 8265 Diley Road, Pickerington for Sunday sales off-premise passed 96 (80%) to 24 (20%).

