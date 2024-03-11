Fairfield County Sheriff's Office arrests 17 in undercover prostitution sting operation

LANCASTER - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office set up an undercover sting operation at local hotels in Fairfield County that netted 17 arrests.

All the men were charged with engaging in prostitution, a misdemeanor. They ranged in age from 18 to 68 years old with residences in Lancaster, Pickerington, Canal Winchester, Columbus and more. The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette does not typically name those charged with misdemeanors.

According to a news release from Sheriff Alex Lape, investigators placed ads online using websites known for advertising sexual services.

Lape said it was a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking with the simple message of "Don't buy sex in Ohio."

Lape thanked the Lancaster Police Department, Major Crimes Unit and Fairfield County Law Director's office for assisting in the operation.

Ohioans can make criminal complaints or offer tips by contacting the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office at 740-652-7900 or downloading the sheriff's office app.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Sheriff's office arrests 17; all charged with engaging in prostitution