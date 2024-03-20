Fairfield County March 19 primary election results
Fairfield County March 19 unofficial results
For complete results go to the Fairfield County Board of Elections site.
Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention DEM(Vote for 1)
Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4,382 Dean Phillips 607
Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention REP(Vote for 1) REP
Chris Christie 312 Ron DeSantis 571 Nikki R. Haley 2,542 Vivek Ramaswamy 210 Donald J. Trump 14,475
District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (12thDistrict) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Chris Christie 353 Ron DeSantis 793 Nikki R. Haley 2,533 Vivek Ramaswamy 360 Donald J. Trump 13,901
U.S. Senator DEM (Vote for 1) DEM
Sherrod Brown 5,065
U.S. Senator REP (Vote for 1) REP
Matt Dolan 5,590 Frank LaRose 3,113 Bernie Moreno 8,906
Representative to Congress (12th District) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM
Jerrad Christian 4,553
Representative to Congress (12th District) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Troy Balderson 14,830
Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-1-2025) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM
Michael P. Donnelly 4,438
Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-1-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Megan E. Shanahan 13,353
Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-2-2025) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM
Melody J. Stewart 4,461
Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-2-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Joseph T. Deters 13,210
Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-2026) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM
Lisa Forbes 2,487 Terri Jamison 2,016
Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-2026) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Daniel R. Hawkins 13,099
Judge 5th Dist Ct Appeals (FTC 2-9-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Aletha M. Carver 4,170 Jeff Furr 2,061 1Robert G. Montgomery 8,219
Judge 5th Dist Ct Appeals (FTC 2-10-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Dixie Park 5,587 Kevin W. Popham 8,789
Judge 5th Dist Ct Appeals (FTC 2-11-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Patricia A. Delaney 5,925 David Gormley 8,221
State Central Committee Member, Man (20th District) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Shelby Hunt 4,570 Monty Lobb 4,189
State Central Committee Member, Woman (20th District) REP (Vote for 1) REP
Carrie Masterson 7,108 Angela D. White 6,821
State Senator (20th District) DEM (Vote for 1)
Nick Hubbell 4,308
State Senator (20th District) REP (Vote for 1)
Tim Schaffer 14,835
State Representative (69th District) DEM (Vote for 1)
Jamie Hough 733
State Representative (69th District) REP (Vote for 1)
Daniel Kalmbach 1,919 Kevin Miller 2,576
State Representative (73rd District) DEM (Vote for 1)
Michael Scarmack WRITE-IN 211
State Representative (73rd District) REP (Vote for 1)
Jeff LaRe 6,001Mike Tussey 4,876
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (FTC 1-1-2025) REP (Vote for 1)
Richard E. Berens 13,838
County Commissioner (FTC 1-2-2025) REP (Vote for 1)
David L. Levacy 14,000
County Commissioner (FTC 1-3-2025) REP (Vote for 1)
Steven A. Davis 13,624
Prosecuting Attorney REP (Vote for 1)
R. Kyle Witt 13,685
Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas REP (Vote for 1)
Branden C. Meyer 13,735
Sheriff REP (Vote for 1)
Alex W. Lape 14,720
County Recorder REP (Vote for 1)
Lisa McKenzie 13,593
County Treasurer REP (Vote for 1
James N. Bahnsen 13,885
County Engineer REP (Vote for 1)
Jeremiah D. Upp 13,856
Coroner REP (Vote for 1)
LeRoy Brian Varney 13,969
Village of Carroll Referendum on Ordinance 2023-07 (Vote for 1)
Yes 109 No 19
Clearcreek Township Only Tax Levy (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 272 Against the Tax Levy 324
Violet Township Tax Levy - Fire and EMS (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 3,809 Against the Tax Levy 3,335
Walnut Township Tax Levy - Fire and EMS (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 532 Against the Tax Levy 709
Basil Joint Fire District Tax Levy (Vote for 1)
For the Tax Levy 945Against the Tax Levy 888
Sheetz # 813 Local Option - Sunday Sales (Vote for 1)
Yes 96 No 24
Zane Trace Local Option - Sunday Sales (Vote for 1)
Yes 171 No 40
This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County March 19 election results