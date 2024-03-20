Fairfield County March 19 primary election results

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
4 min read
Fairfield County March 19 unofficial results

For complete results go to the Fairfield County Board of Elections site.

Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention DEM(Vote for 1)

Joseph R. Biden Jr. 4,382 Dean Phillips 607

Delegates-at-Large and Alternates-at-Large to the National Convention REP(Vote for 1) REP

Chris Christie 312 Ron DeSantis 571 Nikki R. Haley 2,542 Vivek Ramaswamy 210 Donald J. Trump 14,475

District Delegates and District Alternates to the National Convention (12thDistrict) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Chris Christie 353 Ron DeSantis 793 Nikki R. Haley 2,533 Vivek Ramaswamy 360 Donald J. Trump 13,901

U.S. Senator DEM (Vote for 1) DEM

Sherrod Brown 5,065

U.S. Senator REP (Vote for 1) REP

Matt Dolan 5,590 Frank LaRose 3,113 Bernie Moreno 8,906

Representative to Congress (12th District) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM

Jerrad Christian 4,553

Representative to Congress (12th District) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Troy Balderson 14,830

Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-1-2025) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM

Michael P. Donnelly 4,438

Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-1-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Megan E. Shanahan 13,353

Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-2-2025) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM

Melody J. Stewart 4,461

Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-2-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Joseph T. Deters 13,210

Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-2026) DEM (Vote for 1) DEM

Lisa Forbes 2,487 Terri Jamison 2,016

Justice of the Supreme Court (UTE 12-31-2026) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Daniel R. Hawkins 13,099

Judge 5th Dist Ct Appeals (FTC 2-9-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Aletha M. Carver 4,170 Jeff Furr 2,061 1Robert G. Montgomery 8,219

Judge 5th Dist Ct Appeals (FTC 2-10-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Dixie Park 5,587 Kevin W. Popham 8,789

Judge 5th Dist Ct Appeals (FTC 2-11-2025) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Patricia A. Delaney 5,925 David Gormley 8,221

State Central Committee Member, Man (20th District) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Shelby Hunt 4,570 Monty Lobb 4,189

State Central Committee Member, Woman (20th District) REP (Vote for 1) REP

Carrie Masterson 7,108 Angela D. White 6,821

State Senator (20th District) DEM (Vote for 1)

Nick Hubbell 4,308

State Senator (20th District) REP (Vote for 1)

Tim Schaffer 14,835

State Representative (69th District) DEM (Vote for 1)

Jamie Hough 733

State Representative (69th District) REP (Vote for 1)

Daniel Kalmbach 1,919 Kevin Miller 2,576

State Representative (73rd District) DEM (Vote for 1)

Michael Scarmack WRITE-IN 211

State Representative (73rd District) REP (Vote for 1)

Jeff LaRe 6,001Mike Tussey 4,876

Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (FTC 1-1-2025) REP (Vote for 1)

Richard E. Berens 13,838

County Commissioner (FTC 1-2-2025) REP (Vote for 1)

David L. Levacy 14,000

County Commissioner (FTC 1-3-2025) REP (Vote for 1)

Steven A. Davis 13,624

Prosecuting Attorney REP (Vote for 1)

R. Kyle Witt 13,685

Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas REP (Vote for 1)

Branden C. Meyer 13,735

Sheriff REP (Vote for 1)

Alex W. Lape 14,720

County Recorder REP (Vote for 1)

Lisa McKenzie 13,593

County Treasurer REP (Vote for 1

James N. Bahnsen 13,885

County Engineer REP (Vote for 1)

Jeremiah D. Upp 13,856

Coroner REP (Vote for 1)

LeRoy Brian Varney 13,969

Village of Carroll Referendum on Ordinance 2023-07 (Vote for 1)

Yes 109 No 19

Clearcreek Township Only Tax Levy (Vote for 1)

For the Tax Levy 272 Against the Tax Levy 324

Violet Township Tax Levy - Fire and EMS (Vote for 1)

For the Tax Levy 3,809 Against the Tax Levy 3,335

Walnut Township Tax Levy - Fire and EMS (Vote for 1)

For the Tax Levy 532 Against the Tax Levy 709

Basil Joint Fire District Tax Levy (Vote for 1)

For the Tax Levy 945Against the Tax Levy 888

Sheetz # 813 Local Option - Sunday Sales (Vote for 1)

Yes 96 No 24

Zane Trace Local Option - Sunday Sales (Vote for 1)

Yes 171 No 40

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County March 19 election results