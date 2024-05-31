Fairfield County man charged with trafficking meth, sheriff’s office says

A Centerville man has been charged in Fairfield County with trafficking methamphetamine, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

William “Will” C. Dinkins, 33, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The arrest came after a drug search was conducted at a house on Wood Duck Road in the Centerville area of Fairfield County, the sheriff’s office said.

While executing a search warrant, the sheriff’s office found 10 grams of methamphetamine, Clonazepam pills, which are a schedule IV narcotic, and a handgun.

Dinkins was taken to the Fairfield County Detention Center where he awaits a bond hearing.

“Drugs and drug abuse lead to so many other crimes such as thefts and assaults and these types of investigations are so vital to reducing those types of crimes as well,” Sheriff Will Montgomery said in a statement.