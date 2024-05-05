Fairfield County Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee Awards $15,000 in grants to nonprofits

LANCASTER - The Fairfield County Foundation’s Board of Trustees and the Youth Advisory Committee of 2023-2024 recently awarded grants totaling $15,000 from the George and Dollie L. Zimpfer Memorial Fund to 12 nonprofit organizations.

The Youth Advisory Committee was created to empower Fairfield County high school students through leadership and community service.

Grant recipients include:

AHA! A Hands-on Adventure, A Children's Museum to create a calming sensory room exhibit.

Bottoms Up Diaper Bank to implement a student-led diaper drive.

Destination Downtown Lancaster to support the Kid's Art Zone at ArtWalk.

Fairfield County 2-1-1 to hold “Cooking Matters” youth classes.

Fairfield County Heritage Association in funding the Goslin Room in Fairfield County.

Family YMCA of Lancaster and Fairfield County for the children's community garden.

Geneva Hills Group, Inc. to fund camp water sports.

Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council, Inc. to support Girl Scouts day camps.

Lancaster Vineyard Church to fund youth programs to engage in social justice.

Rise Up Arts Alliance for lighting enhancements.

Simon Kenton Council, Boy Scouts for funding for summer STEM day camps.

Way to Battle to provide Battle Pup products for giveaways.

“These grant recipients are dedicated to improving the lives of the youth in Fairfield County, and we are confident that these projects will have a meaningful impact on the community,” said Amy Eyman, CEO of the Fairfield County Foundation in a news release. “We are very pleased with how the program is growing and the impact these students are having in the community.”

Committee participants have the opportunity to get involved in projects that support initiatives for youth in their communities and gain real-world experience in overseeing the financial and human resource components of a new grant cycle for youth projects. Responsibilities include reviewing submissions, completing site visits, and presenting recommendations to the Board of Trustees. Since its inception in 2018, the Fairfield County Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee has awarded 58 grants totaling more than $78,000.

The 24-person committee, which changes each year, is comprised of juniors and seniors from across the county. Ten of the 11 Fairfield County high schools were represented on the committee this year. To learn more about the Youth Advisory Committee, contact Program Officer, Andrea Spires, at 740- 654-8451 or aspires@fairfieldcountyfoundation.org or visit: https://www.fairfieldcountyfoundation.org/grants/youth-advisory-committee.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County Foundation’s Youth Advisory Committee Awards $15,000 in grants