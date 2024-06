Fairfield County Foundation, Rotary announce scholarship recipients

LANCASTER –The Fairfield County Foundation and the Lancaster Rotary Club announced the recipients of the Lancaster Rotary Club scholarships for the 2024-2025 school year. The Foundation awarded 48 scholarships totaling $87,623 to high school and college students from Fairfield County.

"It is always so special to have the opportunity to award the Rotary scholarships to many outstanding students from our community," said Amy Eyman, Chief Executive Officer of the Fairfield County Foundation in a news release. “Every year the Lancaster Rotary Club makes a significant contribution to the students of Fairfield County who are seeking higher education. The Club partners with the Fairfield County Foundation to administer 23 scholarship funds each year.”

Scholarship recipients in attendance at the Rotary Scholarship Award Reception.

Below is a complete listing of the Lancaster Rotary Club recipients for the 2024-2025 school year:

David Boger MemorialPeyton Wilson - Lancaster/University of Iowa

Eva G. EymanBrittany Devall - Fairfield Union/Ohio UniversityBianca Eichhorn - Fairfield Union/Ohio UniversityShivani Kothari - Pickerington/Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic MedicineNathan Turner - Millersport/Ohio University

Dr. Phil Floyd DentistryAudry Hughes - Lancaster/Hocking CollegeJonathan Weaver - Amanda-Clearcreek/Elon UniversityNella Stansberry - Fairfield Union/Shawnee State University

Bess H. Floyd Cultural ArtsNoah Chanthanhothirat - Lancaster/Ohio UniversityLogan St Hilaire - Pickerington North/The Ohio State UniversityHannah Sheets - Lancaster/Miami UniversityKiersten Welch - Lancaster/Art Academy of Cincinnati

Bess H. Floyd MusicKyle Buchwalter - Pickerington North/The Ohio State UniversityJohn Funk - Berne Union/The Ohio State UniversityIsaac Reif - Fairfield Christian Academy/Trevecca Nazarene University

Jerry FloydJillian Wilkinson - Fairfield Union/University of CincinnatiEmmalea Hedges - Berne Union/Ohio University

Fannie M. Howe NursingSierra McQueary - Fairfield Christian Academy/Ohio University

Lancaster Rotary ClubAvery Westbrooks - Lancaster/The Ohio State University

Dr. Paul & Mary MagnusonEmma Gobert - Fairfield Union/Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic MedicineMichaela Stamper - Pickerington Central/Northeast Ohio Medical University

Jim and Sarah MillerMadelyn Davis - Lancaster/Capital University

Nauman Sampson WittenbergAndrew Dossman - Amanda-Clearcreek/Wittenburg University

Pillar Family ScholarshipDale Brick - Pickerington Central/Wright State University

Donald I. Rodenbaugh EngineeringBrendan Parker - Pickerington Central/The Ohio State UniversityBailey Schumacher - Amanda-Clearcreek/University of CincinnatiJacob Deuscher - Lancaster/Ohio University

George SakasHolly Manifold - Millersport/Purdue University

Jacob SimsAlivia Wolfe - Fairfield Union/Ohio UniversityCaleb Schmelzer - Fairfield Union/Ohio University

Willard “Fuzz” SmithSusanna Eggleston - Lancaster/Ohio University

Shelly StrigleJessica Thomas - William V. Fisher Catholic High School

James & Viola Wayland Accounting & Computer ScienceEvan Alspach - Lancaster/Ohio UniversityBenjamin Herdman - Fairfield Christian Academy/Capital UniversityHudson Schultz - Berne Union/Stanford UniversityKaylee Strayer - Bloom Carroll/Massachusetts College of Liberal ArtsWilliam Whitlach - Lancaster/The Ohio State University

James & Viola Wayland Field of Student ChoiceRachael Culver - Lancaster/Ohio UniversityJakub Romig - Canal Winchester/University of DaytonSarah Lepi - Fairfield Union/The Ohio State UniversityAustin Ety - Liberty Union/The Ohio State UniversityMadeline Pechar - Lancaster/The Ohio State University

Mindi Wendel MemorialAlexa Carte - Pickerington North/Kent State UniversitySophia Martin - Lancaster/Savannah College of Art & DesignGabriel Heetland - Lancaster/Denison UniversityKaylee Sharp - Amanda-Clearcreek/The American Musical and Dramatic AcademyMadison Timms - Lancaster/Ohio UniversitySara Voss - Millersport/Columbus College of Art & Design

