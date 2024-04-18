Fairfield County Foundation announces Cycle 1 grant recipients

LANCASTER - The Fairfield County Foundation recently announced the recipients for the first of threegrant cycles in 2024. The Foundation awarded grants totaling $167,814 to 10 local organizations at theirMarch Board meeting.

"We are excited to kick off another year of grants to support a variety of deserving organizations that arecreating a positive impact on the Fairfield County community," said Amy Eyman, CEO of the Fairfield CountyFoundation. "We are grateful for all of our donors, who help us continue to support a wide range of importantgoals with each grant cycle!"

Below is a complete listing of the Cycle 1 grant recipients:

Janet S. CristCarroll Area Historical Society – Projector Purchase for Public ProgramsJerry & Janet Nauman FundHardbarger Impact Ministries – Bed Brigade Table SawRichard L. RoundhouseConcrete Orkidz Foundation – Youth Summer Camp, Fairfield County Snack/Trip CostsGeneva Hills Group – Geneva Lodge Kitchen UpdateRobert A. SchatzAmerican Red Cross of South Central Ohio – Building Disaster Resiliency in Fairfield CountyWagnalls Memorial Foundation – Wagnalls Memorial Podcast StudioTerry A. McGhee/Sally J. Grimm Community FundLancaster Festival – Arts Education and Creative Opportunities for YouthOhio Glass Museum – Rotunda ShowcasesWendel FamilyDecorative Arts Center of Ohio – MOD: Visual, Social, Cultural Renaissance of the 1960sLancaster Festival – Lancaster Festival Orchestra performances during the Festival's 40th season

Remaining 2024 Grant Cycle DeadlinesCYCLE 2:

Preliminary Grants: Due second Monday in May - May 13

Approval to submit full grant application emailed second week of May

Grant Application: Due second Monday in June - June 10

Grant Committee recommendations to Board of Trustees for approval - July 18

Cycle 3

Preliminary Grants: Due second Monday in September - Sept. 9

Approval to submit full grant application emailed second week of September

Grant Application: Due second Monday in October - Oct. 14

Grant Committee recommendations to Board of Trustees for approval - Nov. 21

For more information, visit the Foundation’s website at: www.fairfieldcountyfoundation.org/grants/

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County Foundation announces Cycle 1 grant recipients