Fairfield Co. Sheriff investigating Pleasantville Road shooting as possible homicide

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP -- The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, May 24 on Pleasantville Road.

According to Sheriff Alex Lape, deputies were dispatched to 8210 Pleasantville Road on a call of a male lying on the floor who was not breathing. Upon arrival of the deputies, it was determined by Thorn Township medics that the man, Brad Johnson Jr., was deceased.

Sheriff's office detectives along with the Fairfield County Coroner investigators determined Johnson had a gunshot wound. Investigators are investigating the case as a potential homicide.

If you have any information or tips on this case, please download the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office App on your android or Apple project and use the "Submit a Tip" button or contact the sheriff's office by phone at 740-652-7911.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Pleasantville Road shooting