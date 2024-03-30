Fairfax police arrest man for fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it arrested a man after a fatal domestic-related shooting that happened overnight in Mosby Woods.

At 8:37 p.m., officers responded to the 10400 block of Viera Lane after receiving reports of a shooting.

A woman indicated that her husband, 50-year-old Waisuddin Quraishi had shot someone.

She said that she and her family were directly threatened by him and he may have a weapon.

Police investigating domestic-related fatal shooting in Fairfax County

Officers began searching the area and found 37-year-old Mohammad Zekria of Fairfax, in a car. He’d been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Quraishi shot Zekria and that they knew each other.

Virginia State Troopers spotted Quraishi walking along I-495 at Braddock Rd. just after 2:20 a.m.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He was being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call FCPD at (703) 246-7800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.