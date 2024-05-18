Fairfax County teacher raises will likely fall short of expectations

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Public School teachers could see only a 3% raise, as opposed to the 6% raise previously targeted in the division’s budget proposal.

Lower than-expected state and local revenues mean that the district will receive $100 million less than previously thought.

Reid had aimed to make FCPS teachers the highest-paid in the region with the 6% raises.

However, with just 3% raises, the district will rank sixth for highest-paid educators among area divisions.

The shortfall comes as FCPS has more than 600 teacher vacancies, a problem plaguing schools nationwide.

Last June, a Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission report found that Virginia grossly underfunds the Commonwealth’s public schools- in Fairfax County, to the tune of $568 million per year.

The budget is set to be adopted on May 23, and would take effect on July 1.

