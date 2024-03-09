Fairfax County police warning people about scheme targeting homeowners’ driveways

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County police is warning people about a scheme targeting homeowner driveways with warmer weather inching closer to the region.

Fairfax County’s Financial Crimes Unit is reminding homeowners to be on the lookout for people or businesses trying swindle them out of money with claims of paving their driveways.

They are telling homeowners, those who try to do the work have to be licensed.

Investigators say the schemes usually begin with solicitation, or a knock at the door.

They say con artists usually try to offer homeowners a deal to re-pave a driveway, seal it, or provide other concrete work while trying to make homeowners think the work is urgent.

Police said the tricksters typically take a monetary deposit from the homeowner, begin the work and never complete it.

When someone knocks at your door, ask for their soliciting license.

If they do not have a valid license, ask them to leave and immediately Call Fairfax County Police Non-Emergency at 703-691-2131 to report the violation.

Here is a sample of a solicitor license.

If you plan to hire a contractor, they advise to ask to see a copy of the contractor’s business license.

Contractors, including paving contractors, must have a valid Virginia contractor’s license.

FCPD said homeowners can check the license status and file a complaint at the department of professional & occupational regulation. It’s the department that issues the license

They also said homeowners should get multiple quotes from different contractors.

Police also suggest homeowners keep all records, including contracts, text messages and any communication between themselves and the contractor.

And finally, they suggest doing a basic internet search on addresses and phone numbers the contractor gives.

