Fairfax County police officer injured in ‘street takeover’ in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a “large group of people” participated in a “street takeover” in Springfield early Sunday morning that resulted in an officer getting injured and a police chase.

A Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officer saw several cars pull into a commercial parking lot in the 6600 block of Electronic Dr. around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

FCPD said that “the officer found a large group of individuals driving recklessly and in circles,” and a “large group of individuals surrounded the officer’s cruiser.”

Police said that at least one of the people tried to pull the license plate off the officer’s car.

The rest of the crowd “acted disorderly,” keeping the officer from moving her cruiser, jumping on her vehicle and banging on the windows.

Police shared an image of one of the people hanging outside of a car holding what seems to be a rifle.

FCPD said that dozens of officers responded, and the group started to leave.

As people were leaving, one of the drivers hit an officer before driving away quickly. Another officer found the car and chased the driver for a bit before stopping.

The officer had minor injuries from the crash.

FCPD said detectives got warrants for felony hit and run, speed to elude and no operators license for 18-year-old Ronal Urrea-Hernandez of Catonsville, Md. Police had not yet served the warrants.

Police also issued 18-year-old Carlos A Matinez, Jr., of Woodbridge, Va. a summons for reckless driving.

Detectives also got warrants for 20-year-old Dylan Heckard of Mechanicsburg, Pa. FCPD said Heckard is wanted for abduction, assault on a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice and wearing a mask in public.

Police said that a 17-year-old from Arlington was also identified and will be charged with disorderly conduct and abduction. FCPD said that the suspect jumped on the officer’s cruiser and kept her from leaving.

Anyone with any information about this incident or any of the suspects should call 703-922-0889.

