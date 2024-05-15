Fairfax County police investigating ‘bank jugging’ theft in Springfield

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said a woman was robbed after she visited a bank in Springfield.

The robbery happened on March 21 around 3:15 p.m. FCPD said that the victim withdrew $10,000 from a bank in the 6300 block of Backlick Rd. before driving to a nearby shopping center. When they returned to their car, it was damaged and the money was gone.

Police said security footage showed that a group of criminals had surveilled the victim and followed them to the shopping center before robbing them.

43-year-old Pedro Bernal Montoya, of New Jersey, and 33-year-old Antonio Ramos Acevedo, of New York, were identified for their involvement in the robbery. A woman who may go by Mariana was also identified as a suspect.

Police are also looking for this woman who may go by Mariana. (Photo courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

Anyone with information was asked to call (703) 556-7750.

