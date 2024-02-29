Fairfax County man jailed in Lamont Street assault

Feb. 29—CUMBERLAND — A Centreville, Virginia, man remained jailed Thursday without bond after he allegedly assaulted and caused injury to an adult victim at a Lamont Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Charles Jeffery Toles, 44, shown by court records with a local address of Carpendale, West Virginia, was taken into custody at the scene on felony first-degree assault and second-degree assault charges.

Toles was also served a summons for malicious destruction of property in connection with an incident Sunday at the same residence where he allegedly broke a window.

The arrest was made when arriving city police officers observed the injuries of the victim who police said was repeatedly struck in the face by Toles with a closed fist.

Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel treated the victim at the scene.

Following the Wednesday arrest, a court commissioner ordered Toles jailed without bail, pending review of the order by a district court judge.