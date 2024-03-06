Fairfax Connector strike update

TechCrunch

Google has trailed another bundle of product tweaks ahead of Thursday's deadline for compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA). The DMA applies to Alphabet, Google's parent, which is one of six designated "gatekeepers" under the ex ante competition reform. Incoming changes Google is flagging today ahead of the March 7 DMA compliance day include additional browser and search choice screens that will be shown to users of Android phones when they set up a device and ("soon") to users of Chrome for desktop and iOS devices.