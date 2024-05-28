Fairbanks man killed in motorcycle crash near downtown Anchorage

May 28—A 25-year-old Fairbanks man died early Sunday in a motorcycle crash near downtown Anchorage, police said.

Latrell Washington was southbound on North A Street when he crashed around 3:25 a.m., police said. The incident occurred on top of the A/C Couplet, a bridge where A and C streets join that connects downtown with the Government Hill neighborhood.

Washington died at the scene, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Police are asking anyone who witnessed it or who has surveillance footage of the area to contact them at 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0.