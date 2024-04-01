'A fair weather pattern': Monday's eclipse forecast to be pleasant, but clouds possible

This article will be updated online with new weather forecasts every morning until Monday's solar eclipse.

Early forecasts predict Monday's temperature will be pleasant during the total solar eclipse in Ohio, but the sky may not necessarily be clear.

A week in advance, a clear view of the eclipse is still about a 50-50 shot, according to David Marsalek, a meteorologist from the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

"Right now, we have a forecast of 40-50% sky cover for that period," Marsalek said the Monday before the eclipse. "We’re still seven days out, you know, so there's going to be a lot of details unfolding over the next few days."

The eclipse's path will enter western Ohio about 3:10 p.m. Monday and will travel northeast, reaching Cleveland by 3:15 p.m.

'Sky cover is probably the most important element'

In general, the day should be quite nice.

"Low to mid 60s for the temperatures," Marsalek said. "We're optimistically dry right now in the forecast for Monday afternoon."

Weather service records show April 8 normally is about 55 degrees in Ohio, meaning this year's forecast is looking a little better than what would typically be expected.

Average rainfall and snowfall historically both come in around ⅒ of an inch on April 8, both of which are absent from this year's forecast for that date.

But lack of precipitation doesn't always mean an absence of clouds.

"Sky cover is probably the most important element that people are going to be thinking about," Marsalek said. "It is also one of the most difficult elements for us to forecast."

'Kind of a fair weather pattern'

So when will we know if we can see the total solar eclipse in Ohio? Will the sky be clear April 8?

We already know the weather pattern looks favorable for sunny skies on Monday, but a lot could happen between now and then.

"We're starting to really get into it the beginning of the weekend," Marsalek said. "The details will really start to unfold at that particular time, because the weather pattern looks like it's kind of a fair weather pattern."

