Fair Lawn man charged with making hoax calls about armed person in Bergen County towns

A Fair Lawn man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly making several false public alarms to authorities, stated the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Cyber Crimes Unit began in March when anonymous hoax phone calls were being made to crisis centers, local businesses and law enforcement agencies regarding an individual armed with a deadly weapon and explosive, officials said.

Clyde Johnson, 26, is accused of making these false reports via email and phone. These false alarms affected several Bergen County law enforcement agencies including Paramus, Franklin Lakes, Maywood, Wyckoff, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee and Bergenfield.

Johnson is being charged with four counts of second-degree false public alarm, third-degree attempted false public alarm and third-degree false public alarm.

The New York City Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and several local Bergen County police departments took part in the investigation.

The defendant was arrested in Queens, New York and was remanded to Queens County Jail, awaiting extradition to New Jersey.

