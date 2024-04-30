Fair fight: Two teen boys arrested after fight at Columbia County Fair

The sun sets at the Columbia County Spring Fair at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Grovetown, Ga., on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. Hosted by the Merchants Association of Columbia County, the spring fair will run through April 28th.

Two teens were arrested Saturday at the Columbia County Fair after a fight broke out near the funnel cake booth.

An 18-year-old boy is charged with affray (fighting) and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, according to Columbia County jail records. He was granted bond on both charges.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with affray (fighting), according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Columbia County deputies responded to a fight in progress at the Columbia County Fair, according to the report. The deputies tried to separate four boys fighting near the funnel cake booth at the front of the fair.

The 17-year-old boy stopped immediately after a deputy grabbed him, but the 18-year-old continued to punch and kick the 17-year-old, according to the report. The two other boys, whose ages were not noted in the incident report, ran away.

Deputies attempted several times to pull the 18-year-old off of the 17-year-old, but the 18-year-old started to push and punch deputies to get back to attacking the boy, according to the report.

One of the deputies deployed his stun gun, landing two successful darts in the 18-year-old after firing four darts, according to the report.

Both teens were arrested and escorted to a patrol car, where they were checked out by medical personnel at the scene, according to the report. The stun gun darts were removed from the 18-year-old and turned into evidence.

